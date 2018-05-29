Donald Trump: Mexico Will Pay for the Wall and ‘They’re Going to Enjoy It’

President Donald Trump repeated his promise to make Mexico pay for the wall on the Southern Border, explaining that he would get the funding from renegotiating NAFTA.

“I don’t want to cause a problem, but in the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall, I’m just telling you … they’re going to pay for the wall and they’re going to enjoy it, okay?” he said.

Trump slammed Mexico for doing nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants from South American countries traveling through their country, even though they enjoy a $100 billion annual trade deficit with the United States.

“They make all of this money and they do absolutely nothing to stop people from going through Mexico from Honduras and all these other countries,” Trump said.

He explained that he needed about 700 miles of wall on the Southern border, as some of the 2000 miles of the border already had natural barriers. He also criticized “lousy” Congressional Democrats for blocking additional wall funding.

“Chuck and Nancy — they don’t want the wall. They want open borders,” he said. “They’re more interested in taking care of criminals than they are in taking care of you.”