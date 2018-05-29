President Donald J. Trump hailed peace talk progress between North Korea and the United States on Tuesday.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more.”

The president confirmed reports that Vice Chairman Kim Young Chol of North Korea was traveling to New York City to continue discussions about a possible summit.

“Solid response to my letter, thank you!” Trump wrote.

Trump appears optimistic that a meeting with Kim will take place, sending updates on the proposal on Twitter over Memorial Day weekend.

“I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day,” he wrote on Monday. “Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”

