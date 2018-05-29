Donald Trump Rips Democrats for Tweeting Border Pictures from 2014

President Donald Trump ripped Democrats on Tuesday for their partisan attempt to blame his administration for old photos of caged illegal immigrant children at the border.

“Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires.”

The president called for Congress to draft a Summer immigration bill to address the ongoing problems at the border.

“Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill!” he wrote.

Prominent activists and journalists rushed to delete their Memorial Day weekend tweets critical of the Trump administration, after realizing that the border photos were first published during President Barack Obama’s administration.