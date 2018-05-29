Donald Trump Takes Veiled Shot at John McCain for Voting Against Obamacare Repeal

Pres. Trump takes veiled shot at John McCain for voting against Obamacare repeal bill: "That cost us a lot, and nobody knew that was going to happen, because we had it done and the person who voted that way, only talked repeal and replace!" pic.twitter.com/MXZ3Iy0obh

Trump said:

Then, of course, repeal and replace Obamacare. We had it done folks. It was done. Then early in the morning, somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction. That cost our country a lot. That was a very, very terrible thing that happened that night. That was a very terrible thing that cost our country $1 trillion in entitlement saving that nobody would have known. It would have given us a good health care plan, and that cost us a lot. Nobody knew that was going to happen, because we had it done. Repeal and replace! And the person who voted that way not only talked repeal and replace. He campaigned on it.