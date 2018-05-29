Donald Trump Takes Veiled Shot at John McCain for Voting Against Obamacare Repeal

President Donald Trump took a veiled shot at Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) — without mentioning his name — at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night, hitting the longtime lawmaker for voting against repealing Obamacare.
Pres. Trump takes veiled shot at John McCain for voting against Obamacare repeal bill: "That cost us a lot, and nobody knew that was going to happen, because we had it done and the person who voted that way, only talked repeal and replace!" pic.twitter.com/MXZ3Iy0obh
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 30, 2018
Trump said:
Then, of course, repeal and replace Obamacare. We had it done folks. It was done. Then early in the morning, somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction. That cost our country a lot. That was a very, very terrible thing that happened that night. That was a very terrible thing that cost our country $1 trillion in entitlement saving that nobody would have known. It would have given us a good health care plan, and that cost us a lot. Nobody knew that was going to happen, because we had it done. Repeal and replace! And the person who voted that way not only talked repeal and replace. He campaigned on it.
In the past year, McCain famously voted twice to save Obamacare, first in July and then against the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal effort in September.
.