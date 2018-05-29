‘Ignore the Trolls’: Ivanka Trump Dismisses Online Hate over Picture of Her Son

Ivanka Trump tweeted a photograph of herself holding her son.
Twitter

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, responded to critics Tuesday who trashed her for sharing a photo of her son online.

“Focus on what is before you, on what you can control and ignore the trolls!” she wrote on Twitter. “Have a great week!”

She was attacked on social media for sharing a photo of herself embracing her son, which triggered critics who felt the photo was out of touch, as families of illegal immigrants are separated at the border:

My ♥️

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Ivanka also shared a quote from Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in response to the controversy:

If thou workest at what is before thee, following right reason seriously, vigorously, calmly, without allowing anything to distract thee…If thou holdest to this, expecting nothing, fearing nothing, but satisfied with thy present activity according to nature… thou wilt live happy. And there is no man who will be able to prevent this.

