Man Burning American Flag Blanket Starts Wildfire

A man in the state of Washington who burned an American flag blanket over the Memorial Day weekend ended up starting a five-acre wildfire, according to local authorities.

In a Facebook post, Grant County Fire District 13 reported, “We assisted Your Ephrata Firefighters yesterday about 6PM near the airport for a 5 acre fire. The fire ignited after a man tried to burn an American flag blanket which then spread to wildland.”

No buildings or structures were damaged.

The Facebook post also offered some advice: “No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!”

Local police are investigating the fire.

Local news outlet KIRO reports that “Ephrata firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the fire near Ephrata Airport and, with the assistance of four units from Grant County Fire, were able to contain the fire.”

The far-left NBC News spoke to Isaac Merkl of Fire District 13, who said the fire “mostly burned sage brush” but could have “been much larger had the weather not cooperated.”

“Any sort of wind and that would’ve been a totally different story,” he told NBC, and stressed that the point of the Facebook post was to “get in front of people’s face — anything can start a fire.”

