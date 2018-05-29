Nashville Crowd Boos Senator Bob Corker at Donald Trump Rally

President Donald Trump rallied with Republicans and supporters in Nashville on Tuesday, but Senator Bob Corker did not get a warm welcome from Trump supporters.

Trump thanked Corker for attending the rally, but the audience loudly booed the retiring Republican senator when the president mentioned his name.

Corker only smiled in response.

Both Tennesee Republican U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Corker attended the rally, after greeting the president at the airport in Nashville.

Corker has a mixed relationship with the president, despite being rumored as a possible Vice Presidential candidate in 2016 and golfing with the president and Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning.

In October 2017, Corker announced his decision not to run for re-election, sparking anger from Trump supporters after condemning the president as having a “great difficulty with the truth” and expressing regret for supporting his campaign.

In response, Trump called Corker “Liddle Bob” and mocked him for dropping out after he “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” in Tennessee.