Professional Athletes and Incredible Hulk’s Lou Ferrigno to Join Donald Trump to Promote Sports

President Donald J. Trump will be joined at the White House Wednesday by Incredible Hulk actor and former Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno to promote the importance of sports.

The president plans to host an event with his White House Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition to promote the importance of sports for children.

Six sports workshops will be set up on the White House lawn to promote the games, allowing visiting children to participate.

Here is the list of athletes promoting each event.

Flag Football

Former NFL Running back Herschel Walker

Incredible Hulk actor and Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno

blind college football player Jake Olson

Baseball

Former New York Yankees closer Johnny Damon

Ashlee Lundvall

Slimfast CEO Chris Tisi

Volleyball

Olympic gold-medal winning volleyball star Misty May-Treaner

Rob Wilkins

Senior Vice President of Resource Development at Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Julie Teer

Golf

LPGA star Natalie Gulbis

United States Sports Academy Board of Visitors Chairman Dr. Robert Goldman

NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino

Soccer

Shauna Rohbock

Brenda Becker

Stephen Soloway

Track

Nan Hayworth

Jim Worthington

Trevor Drinkwater

The president’s sports council was formed in May and includes Ferrigno and New England Patriots football coach Bill Belichick. An administration official confirmed that Belichick will not attend the event on Wednesday, but would signal his support in other ways.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka spoke with reporters on Tuesday to promote the event, noting that studies showed that children who played sports had better self-esteem, greater self-discipline, and were better at working with others.

She showed concern that youth participation in team sports was down, according to recent surveys.

“This administration is committed to reversing this trend,” she said.

Ivanka Trump said that it was particularly hard for low-income children to participate in sports, due to team and equipment fees and travel expenses.

“Every child in America deserves equal access to play, regardless of their zip code, gender, athletic potential, or financial status,” she said. “Only then can we successfully improve their lives and their future.”