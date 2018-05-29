Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump Focused on ‘Bigger Things’ than ‘Roseanne’ Cancelation

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to a flurry of questions from reporters who asked for the president’s reaction to the show Roseanne getting canceled on Tuesday.

“That’s not what the president is looking at. That’s not what’s he’s spending his time on,” she told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday. “I think we have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now.”

Sanders said the president was more concerned with the ongoing plans for the possible summit with Kim Jong-un and ongoing trade negotiations with China.

Barr’s reboot of her show Roseanne featuring working-class values earned her admiration from Trump supporters, especially after she voiced unapologetic support for President Trump.

Trump personally phoned Barr in March to congratulate her for her sky-high ratings after the smash hit debut surprised industry analysts.

ABC canceled Barr’s show on Tuesday, hours after she described senior adviser to former President Obama Valerie Jarrett as if the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby” on Twitter.