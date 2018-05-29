Police: Store Clerk Shoots Suspect Holding Customer Hostage

A store clerk in Worcester, Massachusetts, shot a suspect who held a knife to a customer’s throat in an attempt to rob the store.

According to WHDH, police reported that 26-year-old Juan Ahorrio “held a customer hostage with a large knife” on Saturday night. They reported that Ahorrio held his knife against a woman’s throat and demanded that the clerk hand over money. Instead, the clerk pulled a gun and opened fire, shooting Ahorrio three times.

Ahorrio dropped his knife and ran from the store after being shot but the clerk chased him down and ordered him to the ground. The two female customers who were in the store at the time were not injured.

Ahorrio was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is charged with “assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with the intent to rob.” He will be arraigned once released from the hospital.

