Tom Steyer Compares Trump Impeachment to Civil Rights Movement

Left-wing activist Tom Steyer is blasting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and top Democrats for not supporting impeachment, claiming that Democrats are complicit in “normalizing” President Donald Trump. He even compared his impeachment movement to the 1960s civil rights movement.

“The Founders gave us impeachment to answer a reckless, lawless, and dangerous president and every day that his behavior is accepted, every day that you don’t oppose it, it becomes enshrined as the way things are done. You have normalized this presidency, you have normalized his behavior,” Steyer said in a Tuesday Politico interview. “And then at the end of four years when you come out and, you know it’s inevitable, ‘It’s outrageous what he’s done.’ Really? Because for the last 1300 days you’ve kind of gone along with it. … How much credibility—I think there’s a question here.”

Steyer—who has bought television ads promoting impeachment and conducted impeachment town halls in places like California, Iowa, and Georgia—is adamant that Democrats pursue impeachment even though numerous recent polls have found that a majority of Americans do not want Democrats to impeach Trump if they take back the House.

Democrats, though, as Politico notes, “worry that even raising the topic of impeachment this year threatens to make swing House districts unwinnable and all but erases the chance of retaking control of the House.”

But the billionaire impeachment zealot tries to compare impeaching Trump to the civil rights movement, claiming that “anytime in American history that there has been an attempt to upset the status quo, there have been people within the status quo—within the establishment—saying, ‘It may be true, it may be something we should deal with, it may be important, but not now.”

“If you look at the civil rights movement, the pushback was not, ‘You’re not telling the truth,’ the pushback was, ‘We’re dealing with it in time. Stand down so we can deal with it in time,’” Steyer reportedly added.

Though Democrats like Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Al Green (D-TX) have been pressing leadership to push impeachment, Pelosi has said that impeachment talk would be nothing more than “gift” to Republicans heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

And even left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently agreed with her.

When Meet the Press host Chuck Todd recently asked Sanders if he also believed impeachment talk would be a “gift” to Republicans, Sanders replied, “Yeah, I do.”

“I’m a member of the United State’s Senate and if Trump is impeached I will have to be making a decision, voting on that. You can’t jump the gun and determine that somebody should be impeached when you’re going to be voting on the impeachment issue,” Sanders said. “So, I think that you allow the Mueller investigation to do its course, you fight against anybody who wants to impede that investigation, but I think it is too early to talk about impeachment.”