Trump Blasts ‘MS-13 Lover Nancy Pelosi’ in Nashville: ‘She Loves MS-13’

President Trump blasted House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally in Nashville, Tennesee on Tuesday night.
While campaigning for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is running for U.S. Senate, Trump slammed her Democratic opponent, Gov. Phil Bredesen (D), calling Pelosi an “MS-13 lover” after she defended the gang weeks ago.
“So Marsha’s very liberal Democrat opponent, Phil Bredesen, I never heard of this guy, who is he,” Trump asked the crowd. “He’s an absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer.”
“And of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said.
Trump calls Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen "an absolute, total tool of Chuck Schumer, and of course, the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi," at a rally in Nashville #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/GkptwOp7cb
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 30, 2018
“She loves MS-13, can you imagine,” Trump continued. “Remember, I said they’re ‘animals’ and she said, how dare you say that.”
“Have you seen what they’ve done,” Trump said of the MS-13 gang. “Have you seen what they’re doing to us?”
Trump doubled-down on his calling MS-13 gang members “animals,” saying “They’re not human beings.”
As Breitbart News reported, Pelosi defended MS-13 after Trump called the gang a group of “animals” who needed to be swiftly deported out of the U.S.
“Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The president of the United States,” Pelosi said.
Nancy Pelosi: "There’s a spark of divinity in every person on earth and that we all have to recognize that as we respect the dignity and worth of every person." https://t.co/DTvdqiVBSr
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 17, 2018
White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley recently told Breitbart News that it was “unbelievable” that Democrats have continued defending the MS-13 gang against attacks from Trump.
The violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang has flourished in the U.S. after decades of open borders policies whereby unaccompanied minors are resettled throughout the country. Sometimes, those unaccompanied minors are already members of MS-13 or become members.
Just this year, a number of violent MS-13 gang members have been convicted of murdering Americans, the most recent a case in which six of the gang members were charged with murder.
As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been at least 200 murders by the MS-13 gang across 22 states since 2012. Most recently, Border Patrol revealed to Breitbart Texas that an MS-13 gang member traveling with a caravan of 1,200 Central Americans posed as an unaccompanied minor to gain entry to the U.S.
An explosive report by Breitbart News revealed that nearly 100 MS-13 gang members had been resettled across the country by the federal government as unaccompanied minors. Nearly 65 of those gang members were granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), which acts as a quasi-amnesty program for young illegal aliens who cross the southern border.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
