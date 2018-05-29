Trump Blasts ‘MS-13 Lover Nancy Pelosi’ in Nashville: ‘She Loves MS-13’

President Trump blasted House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally in Nashville, Tennesee on Tuesday night.

While campaigning for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is running for U.S. Senate, Trump slammed her Democratic opponent, Gov. Phil Bredesen (D), calling Pelosi an “MS-13 lover” after she defended the gang weeks ago.

“So Marsha’s very liberal Democrat opponent, Phil Bredesen, I never heard of this guy, who is he,” Trump asked the crowd. “He’s an absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer.”

“And of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said.

Trump calls Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen "an absolute, total tool of Chuck Schumer, and of course, the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi," at a rally in Nashville #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/GkptwOp7cb — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 30, 2018

“She loves MS-13, can you imagine,” Trump continued. “Remember, I said they’re ‘animals’ and she said, how dare you say that.”