White House Spox: ‘Unbelievable Democrats Standing with MS-13’ Gang, Rather than ‘Defending Americans’

Democrats’ defense of the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang — where many of the group’s members are illegal aliens — is “unbelievable,” says White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Gidley told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House that he is stunned by Democrats and the establishment media’s defense of MS-13 after President Trump called members of the organization “animals.”

Gidley said:

When you contrast where this administration is, where this president is, on eradicating MS-13, you contrast that with Democrats like Nancy Pelosi who are angry at the president for using the term ‘animals’ to describe a group whose function is basically animalistic — to kill other people without remorse, without care. [Emphasis added] It’s unbelievable that the Democrats would cast their lot in with this type of group and choose to defend them as opposed to defending the American people and also just anyone who would fall victim and prey to an MS-13 gang. [Emphasis added] It’s unbelievable to watch where we are in this country politically with the Democrats standing with MS-13 and defending them instead of coming out and agreeing [with Trump]. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Gidley’s full interview with Breitbart News Daily here:

After Trump attacked MS-13, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi leaped to the groups’ defense, saying “Does [Trump] not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The president of the United States.”

Likewise, the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has continued defending MS-13 following Trump’s attack, writing in an online post that calling the violent gang members “animals” is “racist” and “dehumanizing:”

It is unacceptable for such racist, dehumanizing language to now be repeated 10 times on the White House website in a document that speaks for America. pic.twitter.com/U5yfT33BX6 — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) May 21, 2018