Army Ranger Who Survived Benghazi Shreds David Hogg Over Gun Control Tweet

Army Ranger and Benghazi survivor Kris Paronto shredded David Hogg’s attempt to blame school shootings on gun ownership.

Hogg tweeted:

Remeber a time when there wasn't a school shooting every week? I don't because I wasn't alive. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 27, 2018

Paronto responded with a tweet that showed Hogg in a vagina hat and allowed the former Army Ranger to correct the record:

I remember, it was before your generation started shooting up the schools David, even though we still had guns. Thank you for confirming..again…that it’s not the gun, it’s person, and in particular you & your peers millennial culture. @davidhogg111 #whenhoggsaysstupidshit #2A pic.twitter.com/NPf8Qsoqtt — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) May 27, 2018

The Daily Wire reports that Paronto “was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the attack in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, helping to save nearly two dozen lives during the siege for over 13 hours.​”

In 2015 Paronto told KETV that he and his men were ready to go “five minutes in” to receiving word that the Benghazi consulate was under attack, but were told to “wait.”

