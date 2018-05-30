Army Ranger Who Survived Benghazi Shreds David Hogg Over Gun Control Tweet

Former Army Ranger, Kris “Tonto” Paronto speaks to a gathering, about his experience in the 2012 Benghazi attacks, during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Army Ranger and Benghazi survivor Kris Paronto shredded David Hogg’s attempt to blame school shootings on gun ownership.

Hogg tweeted:

Paronto responded with a tweet that showed Hogg in a vagina hat and allowed the former Army Ranger to correct the record:

The Daily Wire reports that Paronto “was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the attack in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012, helping to save nearly two dozen lives during the siege for over 13 hours.​”

In 2015 Paronto told KETV that he and his men were ready to go “five minutes in” to receiving word that the Benghazi consulate was under attack, but were told to “wait.”

