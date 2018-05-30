Donald Trump: ‘I Wish I Did’ Pick Someone Other than Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

President Donald Trump again expressed his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter Wednesday, citing remarks from Rep. Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

Gowdy said that he understood why Trump was frustrated with Sessions, because the Alabama Senator should have explained to the president that he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation before taking the job.

“There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else,” Gowdy concluded.

“And I wish I did!” Trump added on Twitter.

Trump frustration with Sessions has mounted in recent days, particularly after learning that Sessions was a key witness for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of charges against the president for obstruction.

The New York Times reported that Trump asked Sessions in March 2017 to un-recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Sessions refused, prompting more anger from the president.

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018