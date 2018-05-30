Donald Trump: ‘I Wish I Did’ Pick Someone Other than Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

President Donald Trump talks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, gestures before speaking at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' memorial service, Monday, May 15. 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump again expressed his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter Wednesday, citing remarks from Rep. Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

Gowdy said that he understood why Trump was frustrated with Sessions, because the Alabama Senator should have explained to the president that he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation before taking the job.

“There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else,” Gowdy concluded.

“And I wish I did!” Trump added on Twitter.

Trump frustration with Sessions has mounted in recent days, particularly after learning that Sessions was a key witness for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of charges against the president for obstruction.

The New York Times reported that Trump asked Sessions in March 2017 to un-recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Sessions refused, prompting more anger from the president.

.