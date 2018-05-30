Donald Trump to Disney’s Bob Iger: Where’s My Apology?

President Donald Trump questioned Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday for personally calling Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from former ABC television star Roseanne Barr.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Iger moved quickly to control the fallout from Barr’s comments, canceling the show and apologizing to Jarrett in response to a public uproar.

“There was only one thing to do here and that was the right thing,” he said after issuing the decision.

Trump supporters compared Iger’s response to similar controversies, such as when ABC News reporter Brian Ross reported false information about the Russia investigation or when The View co-host Joy Behar criticized Vice President Mike Pence as “mentally ill” because he was a Christian. Additionally, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has repeatedly attacked the president’s wife Melania Trump.

