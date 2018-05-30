FLOTUS Melania Trump Slaps Down Critics and Conspiracy Theories

First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to put to rest conspiracy theories spread online and in the media since she underwent and has been recovering from a routine medical procedure.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” wrote Trump. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

“Melania Trump hasn’t appeared in public for 20 days,” read a Wednesday headline on CNN that appeared to include an update after Trump’s tweet and an embed of the message.

Conspiracy theories as to the activities of the recovering first lady ranged from a move back to New York City and cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller to cozying up with the Obamas while working on a tell-all on her husband and plastic surgery, according to Politico. That report however also added speculative fuel to the curiosity fire.

“Sadly, we deal with conspiracy theories all the time — so this is nothing new, just more silly nonsense,” Grisham told CNN of internet criticism and wild rumors that Mrs. Trump had moved back to New York.

The first lady had been very active prior to the procedure – thoroughly hands-on with the planning of the first state visit of the Trump administration hosting the French President and his wife. Mrs. Trump unveiled her official policy platform “Be Best” at a White House Rose Garden ceremony on May 7.

She participated in the late-night welcoming home to America of three prisoners released from North Korea just days before undergoing the routine embolization procedure on May 14 for a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed military hospital. The procedure took place on a Monday and Trump spent the rest of the week recovering at Walter Reed. Husband President Donald Trump visited her the day of the procedure and each of the two days following, spending around one to two hours with her on each visit. She returned to the White House that Saturday.

Thousands wished the first lady well after the procedure according to a statement from the first lady’s office issued upon her return to the White House. She was said to be in “good spirits” after the successful procedure and was looking “forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

