Job Gains for Foreign-Born Workers Outpace Native-Born Americans

The employment situation in the United States is increasingly positive for foreign-born workers, while native-born Americans’ job gains are growing at a much smaller rate.

As the U.S. continues to import more than 1.5 million legal immigrants a year, job gains between April 2017 and April 2018 reveal that much of the economic opportunity is going to foreign-born workers rather than native-born Americans.

For example, job gains for foreign-born workers grew about 3.6 percent, year-to-year labor data reveals. Meanwhile, native-born workers’ job gains grew at a measly less than one percent during that same time period.

This means that employment for foreign-born workers grew about four times faster than native-born Americans between April of last year and last month.

Likewise, the foreign-born working population grew about 3.8 percent in the last year, while the native-born American working population has only grown by about 0.5 percent in that same time period.

At the same time, the foreign-born population has continued to boom in the U.S. due to mass legal immigration, whereby more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted to the country every year.

There are now about 44 million foreign-born residents living in the U.S., with the majority coming from Mexico, as Breitbart News has reported. Legal and illegal immigrants now make up close to 14 percent of the entire U.S. population — roughly one out of every eight American residents.