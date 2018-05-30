Reality television star Kim Kardashian traveled to the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump.

Trump touted the celebrity’s visit about an hour after her arrival.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” the president tweeted, sharing a photograph of Kardashian at his side behind the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk.

According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to dine with Kardashian this evening, in wake of the trio both discussing prison reform and a potential pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole on drug charges.