Reality television star Kim Kardashian traveled to the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump.
#KimKardashian arrives at the @WhiteHouse. Wants to meet with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/C5ds5jpX3O
— Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) May 30, 2018
Trump touted the celebrity’s visit about an hour after her arrival.
“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” the president tweeted, sharing a photograph of Kardashian at his side behind the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk.
Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to dine with Kardashian this evening, in wake of the trio both discussing prison reform and a potential pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole on drug charges.
