‘Massive Explosion’ Rocks Kentucky UPS Freight Facility

Twitter / @lexkypolice

Police are responding to a “massive explosion” reported at a UPS freight facility in Lexington, Kentucky after a group of propane tanks exploded Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness told LEX 18 reporter Claire Crouch that a “massive explosion” had ripped through the facility.

“I just spoke with a witness who says it was a MASSIVE explosion,” Crouch wrote. “It shook her building and caused things to fall from the ceiling. She says it appeared part of the roof from the UPS facility nearby had been blown off. They never saw smoke or fire. We have crews on the scene.”

According to WKYT, two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while ten more are currently undergoing medical evaluations.

Lexington Police are asking residents to steer clear of the scene.

Presently, local fire department officials say there is “nothing suspicious” about the blast.

