‘Massive Explosion’ Rocks Kentucky UPS Freight Facility

Police are responding to a “massive explosion” reported at a UPS freight facility in Lexington, Kentucky after a group of propane tanks exploded Wednesday morning.

Police have units on Athens Boonesboro at Blue Sky Pkwy due to an explosion reported in the area. Traffic is flowing, but slow down and use caution. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 30, 2018

An eyewitness told LEX 18 reporter Claire Crouch that a “massive explosion” had ripped through the facility.

“I just spoke with a witness who says it was a MASSIVE explosion,” Crouch wrote. “It shook her building and caused things to fall from the ceiling. She says it appeared part of the roof from the UPS facility nearby had been blown off. They never saw smoke or fire. We have crews on the scene.”

I just spoke with a witness who says it was a MASSIVE explosion. It shook her building and caused things to fall from the ceiling. She says it appeared part of the roof from the UPS facility nearby had been blown off. They never saw smoke or fire. We have crews on the scene. https://t.co/Dgkp7CJctL — Claire Crouch (@clairecrouch) May 30, 2018

The Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services bus just pulled in to the UPS facility off Blue Sky Parkway @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/fsq4kp1Crf — Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) May 30, 2018

According to WKYT, two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while ten more are currently undergoing medical evaluations.

Out at UPS Freight on Blue Sky Parkway. Around 20 emergency crews have responded to an explosion. Looks like it happened at the rear of the business. pic.twitter.com/T1pIPKR6gX — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) May 30, 2018

Lexington Police are asking residents to steer clear of the scene.

Police and @LexKYFire responding to large explosion on Blue Sky Pkwy. We will provide more details when we have accurate info. For now please avoid area if possible. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) May 30, 2018

Incident at Blue Sky Pkwy involves what appears to be accidental explosion at UPS facility. @LexKYFire handling the scene and will provide additional information. pic.twitter.com/IsTIWG4nCi — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) May 30, 2018

Presently, local fire department officials say there is “nothing suspicious” about the blast.