Nearly Half of Foreign Born Population Lives in Minority White Urban America

About half the foreign born population, which has boomed to nearly 44 million, lives in urban counties across the United States where white Americans are now in the minority.

The latest data released by Pew Research Center reveals how the booming foreign-born population has largely situated itself in urban counties in the U.S. Foreign born residents have also steadily increased their share in suburbs, while they remain a small fraction of the population in rural America.

At the same time, urban counties across the U.S. have become increasingly more ethnically diverse. Today, white Americans are a minority in urban counties, making up only 44 percent of the total urban population.

The Hispanic population has grown tremendously, now far outpacing the black American population in urban America, making up about 27 percent of urban districts.

In rural America and in the suburbs, white Americans remain the majority. Rural counties in the U.S. are nearly 80 percent white, while suburbs are nearly 70 percent white.

Through mass legal immigration, the makeup of the U.S. population has not only boomed to historic highs but also rapidly changed the demographics of the nation. As Breitbart News has reported, the U.S. has imported more than ten million legal immigrants in the last decade.