New York Times Admits It Lied About Crowd Size at Nashville Trump Rally, Corrects After President Calls Them Out

NASHVILLE, Tennessee–The New York Times has admitted that it lied about the size of the crowd at the Trump rally held in Nashville on Tuesday night, and changed their crowd estimate after the president called them out on Twitter.

In their original story on the Trump rally, the Times claimed the crowd size was only 1,000–a number that everyone in attendance Tuesday night knew was a misrepresentation of the much larger crowd at the Municipal Auditorium to listen to President Trump speak about his support for Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN-07) and her 2018 campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN).

Breitbart News was at the rally and estimated the crowd size to be more than 8,000.

Wednesday morning, President Trump called the Times out for their inaccurate crowd size reporting.

“The Failing and Corrupt @nytimes estimated the crowd last night at ‘1000 people,’ when in fact it was many times that number – and the arena was rockin’. This is the way they demean and disparage,” he tweeted.

“They are very dishonest people who don’t ‘get’, me, and never did!” he added in the tweet.

After the presidential broadside, the Washington Times reported that the New York Times “corrected” their crowd estimate later on Wednesday:

The New York Times issued a correction Wednesday about the crowd size at President Trump’s rally after the president challenged the paper’s mistake, acknowledging the audience in Nashville, Tennessee, was more than five times larger than The Times initially reported. In its article online, The Times said an earlier version of the story “cited an incorrect figure for the number of people attending President Trump’s rally.” “While no exact figure is available, the fire marshal’s office estimated that approximately 5,500 people attended the rally, not about 1,000 people,” the correction stated.

The Trump campaign issued its own crowd size estimate of 7,500 to 8,000 in a statement released to the press on Wednesday.