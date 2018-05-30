CNN Ratings: Primetime Audience Collapses 25 Percent in May

Nielsen Media Research reports CNN ratings suffered a major collapse in May, while Fox News Channel continues to dominate the cable news wars.

In ratings data released Wednesday by Nielsen Media Research, FNC extended its run of consecutive months at number one to a staggering 197, while building hitting another impressive milestone: Fox News Channel has now beaten every other network in basic cable for 23 months straight, based on total day ratings, with an average total day audience in May of 1.4 million viewers. In prime time, Fox News destroyed its competition, with an average total audience of 2.381 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.384 million and CNN’s 835,000. Among viewers 25-54, the group most coveted by advertisers, FNC shook off a challenge in recent months from MSNBC to claim a clear victory: 461,000 viewers, well ahead of MSNBC (329,000) and CNN (265,000).

Of all the cable news networks, CNN experienced the biggest decline in primetime viewership, down a full 25 percent in May.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity averaged 3.261 million viewers per evening, while Rachel Maddow of MSNBC took a distant second with 2.627 million.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Editor-at-Large John Nolte, CNN’s highest-rated program, Anderson Cooper 360, attracted fewer viewers than all Fox News programs after 6:00 am EST for the month of April.

CNN’s second-highest-rated program, Erin Burnett OutFront, had only 965,00 total viewers, putting the show in 27th place.