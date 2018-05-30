WATCH Parkland Attacker: ‘I’m Going to Be the Next School Shooter of 2018’

The man who is charged with the attack on Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 recorded a video beforehand announcing his plans to be the “next school shooter of 2018.”

The Sun-Sentinel reports that he recorded more than one video, all via his cell phone. He made the recordings on February 14, prior to carrying out the shooting, using the opportunity to announce his attack and outline his plan to carry it out.

One video begins: “Hello, my name is Nik, and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple of tracer rounds. I think I can get it done. … It’s going to be a big event. When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am.”

He laughed at the people he was going to kill, then outlined his plan to take an Uber to the school, unload his bags, and attack.

In the video, he states, “Today is the day, the day that it all begins, the day of my massacre shall begin. All the kids in school will run in fear and hide. From the wrath of my power, they will know who I am. I am nothing, I am no one, my life is nothing and meaningless.”

He added, “I had enough of being told what to do and when to do. I had enough of being told I’m an idiot and dumb*ss. In real life, you’re all the dumb*ss. You’re all stupid and brainwashed by the **** political government programs.”

Toward the end of his recording, he said, “My love for you, Angie, will never go away. I hope to see you in the afterlife.”

