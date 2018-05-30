Police Accuse Tennessee Woman of Making False Rape Claim

A woman in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday for what police called a false rape claim, according to reports.

Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth, 24, reportedly told police she was sexually assaulted at a man’s home in December 2016. But after an investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded her story did not ring true, WHNT reported.

According to a press release, the Bureau noted that after starting its investigation last January, a Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment of the woman with one count of filing a false report.

Suddarth was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

