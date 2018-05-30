Police Accuse Tennessee Woman of Making False Rape Claim

A news release states Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth, 24, told law enforcement a Jamestown man sexually assaulted her at his home in December 2016. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into the case revealed that the incident did not occur.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A woman in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday for what police called a false rape claim, according to reports.

Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth, 24, reportedly told police she was sexually assaulted at a man’s home in December 2016. But after an investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded her story did not ring true, WHNT reported.

According to a press release, the Bureau noted that after starting its investigation last January, a Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment of the woman with one count of filing a false report.

Suddarth was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

