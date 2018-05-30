Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller Should Wrap it Up Before it Affects the Midterms

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday, encouraging Special Counsel Robert Muller to wrap up the special investigation at the risk of affecting the midterm elections.

“People should have an answer, even if they put together whatever the heck they have, interview or no interview. By September 1 the public should have an explanation of what Mueller has,” Giuliani told Breitbart News. “I really want that because I really don’t think he has much.”

Giuliani made his impromptu comments to a few reporters as he attended an event promoting sports and fitness. He compared the Muller investigation to former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, describing it as “meddling” in the election.

“If he doesn’t file his report by September 1, mid-September, he’s clearly going to pull a Comey,” Giuliani said.

He denied that Trump was going to fire Mueller.

When asked if he thought Democrats wanted to see the investigation stretch out pasted the midterms, he agreed.

“Damn right they do,” he said. “It might be a mistake. It may be the American people have concluded that impeachment is not proper.”