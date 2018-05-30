Sarah Sanders Rips Media ‘Double Standard’ Over Roseanne Barr Comment

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ripped the media for their “double standard” and “hypocrisy” over their reaction to the Roseanne show getting canceled after the show’s star Roseanne Barr insulted former Barack Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney – parent company of ABC News and ESPN – personally phoned Jarrett to apologize for Barr’s comments.

When asked about the topic during the White House Press Briefing, Sanders replied:

Where was the Bob Iger’s apology to the White House staff for Jemele Hill calling the president and anyone associated with him a white supremacist? To Christians around the world for Joy Behar calling Christianity a mental illness? Where was the apology for Kathy Griffin going on a profane rant against the president on “The View” after a photo showed her holding the President Trump’s decapitated head? And where was the apology from Bob Iger for ESPN hiring Keith Olbermann after his numerous expletive-laced tweets attacking the president as a Nazi and even expanding Olbermann’s role after that attack against the president’s family?

Sanders denied that Trump was implicitly defending Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jarrett when posting a message on Twitter about the controversy.

“Nobody is defending her comments, they are inappropriate,” she affirmed.

Sanders criticized two unnamed television news stations for focusing on “palace intrigue” stories instead of airing Trump’s signing of the “Right to Try” legislation for Americans with terminal illnesses.