South Carolina Police Officer Buys Homeless Man a Meal

Horry County Police Officer CJ Mullinax answered a 911 call to a restaurant in South Carolina on Saturday with an act of real compassion.

Police Officer Mullinax was summoned by a Hardee’s customer to the restaurant to deal with a homeless man who was outside, begging for scraps of food. Employees there had already been feeding the man what they could for days. When Mullinax arrived, he quickly took the situation in hand. But instead of cuffs, the officer reached for his wallet.

Hardee’s employee Victoria Paige Summer “was thrilled that the officer had so much compassion” and decided to take a video to capture it. “Police were called to our restaurant today because a homeless man was asking people for their scraps to eat,” she said on Facebook. “This police officer bought the homeless man food and handled the situation amazingly!”

A local resident identified the homeless man as a veteran named “Donald.” They said that “he served in the Army from 1978-1981 then got out, worked in construction and then hit a wall which brought him to a point in his life that walked him down the road to homelessness … his family doesn’t talk to him and he’s the nicest guy.”

The video was viewed more than 100,000 times by the time of this writing and has spawned a flood of virtual gratitude and support. This seems to be routine for Officer Mullinax, who went similarly viral for his time spent playing ball with local youths. “That’s good ol Mullinax,” a local resident said.