Tennessee Deputy Shot and Killed, Armed Suspect at Large

A Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, and the suspect believed to be involved in the deputy’s death is still at large.

WKRN reports a police source indicated “the deputy tried to stop a driver with an expired tag around 7 a.m. A short chase took place and then shots were exchanged.” The deputy died in the gun battle.

The incident occurred near the Dickson–Hickman County line.

The Associated Press reports that authorities identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, describing him “as a white male with balding brown hair.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted a photo of Wiggins and announced that he had now been added to their “Top 10 Most Wanted” list:

We've also added Wiggins to our Top 10 Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/vnERWldSXQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

