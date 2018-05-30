Trump’s Tight Labor Market Secures $18 Wages for Chick-fil-A Workers

President Trump’s tightened labor market, largely due to increased interior immigration enforcement, is securing higher wages for California Chick-fil-A workers.
A Washington Post report reveals that a Chick-fil-A in Sacramento is looking to retain its workers in the tightened labor market by increasing wages from the current rate of about $11 an hour to up to $18 an hour.
Washington Post reports:
Eric Mason, owner of the Chick-fil-A location in Sacramento, told a reporter for the local ABC news affiliate KXTV that he would be raising his workers’ pay from $12 to $13 an hour to $17 to $18 an hour starting June 4, referring to the increase as a “living wage.” In California, the minimum wage is $11 for employers with 26 or more workers and will go up $1 a year until 2022. [Emphasis added]
“As the owner, I’m looking at it big-picture and long-term,” Mason said in an interview with a local news station. “What that does for the business is provide consistency, someone that has relationships with our guests, and it’s going to be building a long-term culture.”
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has doubled its enforcement measures at businesses hiring illegal aliens over American citizens, Breitbart News reported, driving up the necessity for businesses to retain Americans by offering higher wages.
In Trump’s tightened labor market, there has been history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers.
The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white-collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens.
Labor data does not accurately explain the wage growth in pockets of blue-collar industries that Americans across the U.S. have experienced due to the Trump administration’s stricter immigration enforcement. This is largely due to the fact that labor data does not break down wage growth by occupation and industry.
