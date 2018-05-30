Trump’s Tight Labor Market Secures $18 Wages for Chick-fil-A Workers

President Trump’s tightened labor market, largely due to increased interior immigration enforcement, is securing higher wages for California Chick-fil-A workers.

A Washington Post report reveals that a Chick-fil-A in Sacramento is looking to retain its workers in the tightened labor market by increasing wages from the current rate of about $11 an hour to up to $18 an hour.

Washington Post reports:

Eric Mason, owner of the Chick-fil-A location in Sacramento, told a reporter for the local ABC news affiliate KXTV that he would be raising his workers’ pay from $12 to $13 an hour to $17 to $18 an hour starting June 4, referring to the increase as a “living wage.” In California, the minimum wage is $11 for employers with 26 or more workers and will go up $1 a year until 2022. [Emphasis added] “As the owner, I’m looking at it big-picture and long-term,” Mason said in an interview with a local news station. “What that does for the business is provide consistency, someone that has relationships with our guests, and it’s going to be building a long-term culture.”