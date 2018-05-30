Woman Claims ‘Crude’ Seatmate on Southwest Flight Masturbated Next to Her

A female passenger is speaking out after her male seatmate on a Southwest Airlines flight allegedly masturbated next to her on Tuesday.

Uhh @SouthwestAir we have an issue. I’ve spent this entire flight sitting next to a guy who has his iPad open on the tray table, watching porn, WITHOUT using headphones or anything, and twice now his body has started shaking in the throes of his orgasmic bliss. I’m so disgusted. pic.twitter.com/3an0ukXXyt — the real elly-ice™ (@shariatPR) May 29, 2018

The woman, who sent several tweets to Southwest explaining the situation, said the passenger began his crude behavior shortly after takeoff and did not stop throughout the nearly five-hour flight.

She claims the male passenger loaded a pornographic video on his iPad and watched several explicit videos “like it was nothing.”

“The first time he was ‘finishing,’ he used his left hand and gripped my right forearm, pinning it down to the armrest between us,” the woman told Fox News.

The woman also claimed that the man did not hide his lewd behavior and handed over his used napkins to a flight attendant.

An airline representative responded to the passenger’s tweets via Southwest’s official Twitter account and told her to notify a flight attendant. But the female passenger claimed she could not notify the cabin crew without putting herself in danger.

The representative then suggested she notify the crew once the plane reached its destination, which she reluctantly agreed to do.

Fine. I will stay aboard until everyone else gets off the flight, continuing the torture, because that’s exactly what someone who is being assaulted like this wants to do. — the real elly-ice™ (@shariatPR) May 29, 2018

The crew reportedly told the female passenger to tell a supervisor, who then gave her a voucher good for one free dinner.

Southwest Airlines also released a statement saying it would investigate the situation, but did not state whether a representative from the company had contacted the woman.

“We’re looking into reports that a Customer was viewing material deemed inappropriate by another Customer,” the airline said in a statement. “At this time we have nothing further to share.”