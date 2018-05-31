16-Year-Old Kills Home Invader with Deer Rifle

A 16-year-old Ackerman, Mississippi, resident used a deer rifle to shoot and kill a home invader Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that Choctaw County Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch identified the deceased individual (pictured) as Jerry Lee Robinson. He said Robinson tried to make entry into the home while holding a hatchet and then “made an aggressive move” toward the 16-year-old.

The Miami Herald reports that the teen then fired one shot at Robinson with .270 rifle. Officers arrived on scene to find Robinson unresponsive.

Robinson, the uncle of the 16-year-old who shot him, had allegedly threatened the family two weeks before. The boy’s mother told WCBI, “I have some videos where he came into my yard with two machetes, threatening my husband, and everything.”

The mother added, “Yeah, my son defended himself; it could have been the other way around. It could have been my son, the one I’m picking up and having to bury, but it wasn’t.”

