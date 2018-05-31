Anti-Gun Arne Duncan Sends His Children to School with Armed Security

Obama Sec. of Education and staunch gun control advocate Arne Duncan sends his kids to a school with armed security.

On May 20 Breitbart News reported that Duncan suggested Americans ought to pull their kids from school until Congress passes more gun control. He said he and his family would even be willing to take part in the school boycott if it were done “at scale,” i.e., if there were broad-based participation in such a boycott.

Duncan made this suggestion in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Santa Fe High School. He did not call for armed teachers or other armed personnel in schools. Rather, he simply focused on gun control. All the while, Duncan sends his children to a school that affords them armed protection.

Jewish World Review reports that Duncan’s children “attend the exclusive, private University of Chicago Laboratory Schools in tony Hyde Park, which a Lab Schools brochure brags is ‘patrolled by the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) and private security.'”

The school’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report explains that students who wish can even get a police escort when walking, stating, “University students, faculty, or staff within the UCPD service area can request an escort at any time from the UCPD if they feel uncomfortable with their surroundings. Call the UCPD and give your location, and someone will be dispatched to accompany you as you walk.”

So while Duncan is pushing more Second Amendment restrictions for commoners, his children attend a school where they enjoy the protection derived from good guys with guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.