Chick-Fil-A Honors Fallen Troops on Memorial Day with Empty Table

The fast-food chain Chick-fil-A honored fallen service members by setting aside an empty table to remember those who lost their lives defending our country.

Chick-fil-A locations across the United States set up a special table inside their restaurants on Memorial Day to recognize those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

WTVM posted a video of the table featured at the chain’s Columbus, Georgia, location on Monday.

The table, which is referred to as a “Missing Man Table” or “Remembrance Table,” is a table set with two chairs and covered with a white cloth. The table also features one red rose, a Bible, a candle, and an American flag with a red ribbon. The table also features a note describing what each of the items symbolizes.

“It’s a tradition in military services when you have a formal celebration to have a table for those who didn’t make it back,” retired Navy Commander Marinus Storm, who runs a Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, Florida, said. Storm said his restaurant had displayed the Missing Man Table every Memorial Day since he opened the store in 2004.

Other restaurants across the country have featured similar displays to honor fallen service members. Slim Chickens, a restaurant in Longview, Texas, also set up a table to recognize those who died serving the country.