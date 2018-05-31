Donald Trump to ‘Corrupt’ Media: ‘I Never Fired James Comey Because of Russia’

President Donald Trump reacted to ongoing media coverage of his administration, asserting Thursday that he did not fire former FBI director James Comey over the Russia investigation.

“Not that it matters but I never fired James Comey because of Russia!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Corrupt Mainstream Media loves to keep pushing that narrative, but they know it is not true!”

The president also ridiculed the media for carefully avoiding the use of the term “spy” to refer to FBI informants sent to spy on his campaign.

“The corrupt Mainstream Media is working overtime not to mention the infiltration of people, Spies (Informants), into my campaign!” he wrote. “Surveillance much?”

