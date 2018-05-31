Former POTUS Bill Clinton Responds to Gillibrand Resignation Statement

Former President Bill Clinton disagrees with long-time supporter Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) statement that he should have resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

“You have to—really ignore what the context was,” Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning, set to air this Sunday. “But, you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So, I—but I just disagree with her.”

In November, Gillibrand — who wholeheartedly endorsed Hillary Clinton’s infamous 2016 run for the White House — told the New York Times that the “appropriate response” to Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct would have been a voluntary resignation. “Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction,” she said. “And I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him.”

Gillibrand continues to campaign against sexual harassment and was one of the first to call for Al Franken’s resignation after accusations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Clinton was apparently unfazed, however. He painted his own impeachment proceedings as a political ploy, saying, “Well, I knew it wouldn’t succeed. It wasn’t a pleasant experience. But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake after the elections, when the people had solidly told, by two-thirds or more, the Republicans to stop it. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so, we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”