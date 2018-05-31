Poll: Majority of Black Americans, Working Class View MS-13 Gang Violence as ‘Very Serious’ Threat

The vast majority of black Americans say that violence from the murderous El Salvadorian MS-13 gang is a “very serious” threat to American communities and neighborhoods, a new poll finds.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports poll, about 60 percent of black Americans — more than any other racial demographic group — said MS-13 gang violence is a “very serious” threat to the U.S.

Altogether, about 75 percent of black Americans said MS-13 gang violence is either “very serious” or “somewhat serious.” Less than ten percent of black Americans said MS-13 gang violence is “not at all serious.”

Likewise, working and middle-class Americans are also the most concerned economic group when it comes to MS-13 gang violence. Nearly 60 percent of likely voters earning less than $30,000 a year say MS-13 violence is a “very serious” threat. Meanwhile, a majority of 52 percent of likely voters earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year say the same.

Wealthy Americans, those earning $100,000 or more, are the least concerned with MS-13 gang violence. Less than 40 percent of likely voters making $100,000 to $200,000 a year say the issue is a “very serious” threat. Only 38 percent of those earning $200,000 or more a year say the same.

Liberals are the most likely to say that MS-13 gang violence is not at all a threat to American citizens, with nearly 40 percent saying the gang is not a very serious issue or “not at all” a serious issue facing the nation.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Democrats and the media establishment defended the MS-13 gang after Trump attacked the criminal organization, calling them “animals.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi leaped to the group’s defense, saying “Does [Trump] not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The president of the United States.”

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: "She loves MS-13, can you imagine. Remember, I said they’re ‘animals’ and she said, how dare you say that."https://t.co/2GcafRWlwy — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2018