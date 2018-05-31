Poll: Majority of Black Americans, Working Class View MS-13 Gang Violence as ‘Very Serious’ Threat

The vast majority of black Americans say that violence from the murderous El Salvadorian MS-13 gang is a “very serious” threat to American communities and neighborhoods, a new poll finds.
In the latest Rasmussen Reports poll, about 60 percent of black Americans — more than any other racial demographic group — said MS-13 gang violence is a “very serious” threat to the U.S.
Altogether, about 75 percent of black Americans said MS-13 gang violence is either “very serious” or “somewhat serious.” Less than ten percent of black Americans said MS-13 gang violence is “not at all serious.”
Likewise, working and middle-class Americans are also the most concerned economic group when it comes to MS-13 gang violence. Nearly 60 percent of likely voters earning less than $30,000 a year say MS-13 violence is a “very serious” threat. Meanwhile, a majority of 52 percent of likely voters earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year say the same.
Wealthy Americans, those earning $100,000 or more, are the least concerned with MS-13 gang violence. Less than 40 percent of likely voters making $100,000 to $200,000 a year say the issue is a “very serious” threat. Only 38 percent of those earning $200,000 or more a year say the same.
Liberals are the most likely to say that MS-13 gang violence is not at all a threat to American citizens, with nearly 40 percent saying the gang is not a very serious issue or “not at all” a serious issue facing the nation.
As Breitbart News has chronicled, Democrats and the media establishment defended the MS-13 gang after Trump attacked the criminal organization, calling them “animals.”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi leaped to the group’s defense, saying “Does [Trump] not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The president of the United States.”
Trump on Nancy Pelosi: "She loves MS-13, can you imagine. Remember, I said they’re ‘animals’ and she said, how dare you say that."https://t.co/2GcafRWlwy
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2018
The violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang has flourished in the U.S. after decades of open borders policies whereby unaccompanied minors are resettled throughout the country. Sometimes, those unaccompanied minors are already members of MS-13 or become members.
Just this year, a number of violent MS-13 gang members have been convicted of murdering Americans, the most recent a case in which six of the gang members were charged with murder.
As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been at least 200 murders by the MS-13 gang across 22 states since 2012. Most recently, Border Patrol revealed to Breitbart Texas that an MS-13 gang member traveling with a caravan of 1,200 Central Americans posed as an unaccompanied minor to gain entry to the U.S.
An explosive report by Breitbart News revealed that nearly 100 MS-13 gang members had been resettled across the country by the federal government as unaccompanied minors. Nearly 65 of those gang members were granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), which acts as a quasi-amnesty program for young illegal aliens who cross the southern border.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
