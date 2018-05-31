Report: More than 5K Cases of H-1B Visa Fraud, Abuse Reported Last Year

More than 5,000 cases of alleged abuse in the H-1B visa program have been reported in the first year since President Trump created the fraud hotline.

Officials with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told Newsweek that as of May 21, more than 5,000 cases of H-1B visa abuse have been reported.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

Last year, Trump’s USCIS created the tipline “REPORTH1BABUSE@USCIS.DHS.GOV” to allow Americans to report H-1B visa fraud and abuse.

As Breitbart News reported, tech conglomerates like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple hide their H-1B foreign worker hires through outsourcing firms like Cognizant, Tata, and Infosys. The practice allows the corporations to claim they are not undercutting or replacing American workers at extraordinary rates, as they simply contract the foreign workers through the outsourcing firms.

Meanwhile, the H-1B visa program and importation of foreign workers has crowded out American young people and STEM graduates from high-paying jobs in Silicon Valley, the tech hub of the world, Breitbart News reported.

Data: Foreign-Born Workers Overwhelmingly Outnumber Americans in Silicon Valley Jobs https://t.co/nLUuqBAAgv — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 18, 2018

Most recently, Breitbart News reported how Amazon is importing more H-1B foreign workers than Facebook and Google combined to the U.S. to take coveted tech industry jobs in Silicon Valley.