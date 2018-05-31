Report: Young Border Crossers Cost American Taxpayers $1.4B Last Year

Sheltering unaccompanied minors who crossed the United States-Mexico border cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion last year, a new report reveals.

In 2017, a total of $1.4 billion in taxpayer money was spent on housing unaccompanied minors and keeping them comfortable, the Washington Times‘ Stephen Dinan reports. Each unaccompanied minor costs taxpayers $670 each day.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 13,000 unaccompanied minors were resettled across the country in Fiscal Year 2018, with less than four percent of unaccompanied minors being deported.

More than 13K Unaccompanied Minor Border-Crossers Resettled Across America in Fiscal Year 2018https://t.co/Ohb0SymIVr — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 2, 2018

The rise of the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program has coincided with a massive rise in MS-13 gang violence. For example, most recently Breitbart News reported how nearly 100 MS-13 gang members have been arrested and found to have used the UAC program to enter the U.S.