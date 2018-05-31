Donald Trump to Pardon Conservative Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza

President Donald J. Trump announced Thursday he will pardon conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of breaking campaign finance laws in 2014.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” President Trump tweeted:

In 2014, D’Souza pleaded guilty after reimbursing two straw donors who contributed to Wendy Long’s 2012 campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney of the Southern District of New York who was fired by President Trump, released a statement of the conviction.

“Dinesh D’Souza attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a Senate campaign, wilfully undermining the integrity of the campaign finance process,” Bharara wrote.

“Like many others before him, of all political stripes, he has had to answer for this crime – here with a felony conviction.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) welcomed the news, tweeting “Bravo! @realDonaldTrump Dinesh was the subject of a political prosecution, brazenly targeted by the Obama administration bc of his political views. And he’s a powerful voice for freedom, systematically dismantling the lies of the Left—which is why they hate him.”

“This is Justice,” Cruz declared:

An official petition for the White House to pardon D’Souza was launched April 14 and garnered 12,145 signatures:

The conservative pundit’s pardon is the fifth of Donald Trump’s presidency.