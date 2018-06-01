Donald Trump Leaves for Camp David with Children Ivanka, Don Jr. and Tiffany

President Donald Trump left Washington, DC on Friday afternoon for a weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Trump’s family members Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump were spotted boarding Marine One before President Trump himself boarded the helicopter.

First Lady Melania Trump will not join the family at Camp David, remaining at the White House after her surgery for a kidney condition.

The First Lady has not appeared publicly for 22 days, prompting media speculation about her private life. She responded to the rumors on Wednesday in a message on Twitter.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers noted that he spotted Melania Trump in the West Wing on Tuesday.