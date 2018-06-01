President Donald Trump condemned comedian Samantha Bee’s foul-mouthed attack on White House adviser Ivanka Trump Friday morning, asking why the TBS late-night host is still employed despite her “horrible language” and “low ratings.”

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” the president posted on his @realdonaldtrump Twitter account. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Bee called Ivanka a “feckless c*nt” for posting a photo to social media of her snuggling one of her children. Bee also insinuated that Ivanka can influence her father’s decision-making by sexualizing herself.

The remark sparked a massive outcry from conservatives — still outraged from ABC canceling Roseanne — and accusations of a double standard from corporate media.

Soon after Autotrader and State Farm announced that the companies would suspend advertising on the program Full Frontal, Bee issued a half-hearted apology.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee tweeted.

TBS issued a separate statement, admitting comedian’s controversial comments “should not have been aired.”

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Neither Turner nor its parent company have indicated that Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes will follow the lead of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from Roseanne Barr just one day before Bee attacked Ivanka Trump.