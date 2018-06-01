Job Growth for Foreign Workers Growing Twice as Fast as for Native Born Americans

Job growth for foreign born workers is growing more than twice as fast as it is for native born American citizens, newly released labor data reveals.
According to the May 2018 Jobs Report, employment for foreign born workers grew three percent over the last year. In the same time period, employment for native born Americans grew less than 1.5 percent.
Job growth for foreign born men also has continued growing faster than job growth for native born men. In the last year, employment for foreign born male workers has grown 2.7 percent, while employment for native born male workers has grown much slower, at 1.7 percent.
The latest report follows months of employment data showing that foreign born workers and immigrants continue to have advantages over native born Americans when it comes to their rapidly growing employment opportunities.
Most recently, Breitbart News reported that employment for foreign born workers grew about four times faster than native born Americans between April 2017 and 2018.
The foreign born population has continued to boom in the U.S. due to mass legal immigration, whereby more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted to the country every year.
There are now about 44 million foreign born residents living in the U.S., with the majority coming from Mexico, as Breitbart News has reported. Legal and illegal immigrants now make up close to 14 percent of the entire U.S. population — roughly one out of every eight American residents.
Four million young Americans enter the workforce every year, but their job opportunities are further diminished as the U.S. imports roughly two new foreign workers for every four American workers who enter the workforce. Even though researchers say 30 percent of the workforce could lose their jobs due to automation by 2030, the U.S. has not stopped importing more than a million foreign nationals every year.
For blue-collar American workers, mass immigration has not only kept wages down but in many cases decreased wages, as Breitbart News reported. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues importing more foreign nationals with whom working-class Americans are forced to compete. In 2016, the U.S. brought in about 1.8 million mostly low-skilled immigrants.
