Job Growth for Foreign Workers Growing Twice as Fast as for Native Born Americans

Job growth for foreign born workers is growing more than twice as fast as it is for native born American citizens, newly released labor data reveals.

According to the May 2018 Jobs Report, employment for foreign born workers grew three percent over the last year. In the same time period, employment for native born Americans grew less than 1.5 percent.

Job growth for foreign born men also has continued growing faster than job growth for native born men. In the last year, employment for foreign born male workers has grown 2.7 percent, while employment for native born male workers has grown much slower, at 1.7 percent.

The latest report follows months of employment data showing that foreign born workers and immigrants continue to have advantages over native born Americans when it comes to their rapidly growing employment opportunities.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported that employment for foreign born workers grew about four times faster than native born Americans between April 2017 and 2018.

