Labor Department figures published Friday show the U.S. economy expanded by 223,000 jobs in May, with the black unemployment rate — among the brightest spots in the strong jobs report — at 5.9 percent, down from 6.6 percent record low the previous month.

“The black unemployment rate has never been closer to the white unemployment rate,” reports the Washington Post. “The improvement in unemployment that’s been seen since the end of the recession is one thing, but black unemployment has consistently been at least 66 percent higher than the white unemployment rate.”

When asked about black unemployment rate back in January after figures showed 6.8 percent in December, President Trump said during a cabinet meeting that he was “very proud” of the numbers.

“African-American unemployment reached its lowest level in history. Think of that,” the president told reporters.

“On the campaign trail, remember, I said, and would constantly say, ‘What do you have to lose?’ Meaning what do you have to lose if you vote for Trump.”

In his inaugural State of the Union address, Democrats infamously remained seated as President Trump touting improving economic conditions for African-Americans.

“Something I’m very proud of: African American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. And Hispanic American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history,” President Trump told the chamber.

President Trump, who courted black voters more aggressively during the 2016 presidential election than Mitt Romney in 2012, claimed 8 percent of the black vote, according to polls.