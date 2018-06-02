Exclusive — Donald Trump, Jr. Touts 2018 Economic Success Message: ‘I’m Still Not Sick of Winning’

Donald Trump, Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, said in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125, that his father’s administration’s economic successes will play a huge role in the 2018 midterm elections.

“I’m looking forward to 2018 and 2020 and saying: ‘What is the other side running on?’ It’s not going to be jobs numbers,” Trump, Jr., said. “The New York Times says ‘we don’t have words to describe how good the jobs numbers are.’ This is the New York Times. This isn’t Breitbart or perhaps someone else who’s going to be more slanted towards one side. This is the New York Times. They would love nothing more than to say these things are terrible. What are they [the Democrats] running on? Jobs numbers? Are they running on all time low unemployment? I mean, it doesn’t make any sense to me. When I see African American unemployment below six percent for the first time in history, what’s the other side’s message? We want to reverse all of this? We want to change this path?”

Trump, Jr., said it is equally important that conservatives and Trump supporters are aware of all the successes that President Trump has had in the Oval Office—in addition to pushing back on the Democrats’ and media’s “histrionics.”

“We have to make sure our people get it,” Trump, Jr., said. “We’re sitting there with all these wins. I’m still not sick of winning. That may be the one thing DJT had lied about—he said we may get sick of it. I’m not sick of it. I don’t think I ever will be. But we’re getting all these wins that our guys and our people and our side of the table have to realize that if you put Nancy Pelosi in charge of the House, all these things could go away.”

Trump, Jr., also said that even though his father is not personally on the ballot this year, his presidency and values are on the ballot—so it is imperative supporters of the president get out to vote in November.

“Just because DJT isn’t on the ticket himself doesn’t mean that his wins, doesn’t mean that his policies, doesn’t mean that his presidency isn’t in many respects on the ticket,” Trump, Jr., said. “We have to get out there. We have to mobilize. We have to be aware of that. Because if Nancy Pelosi is in charge, taxes go up, the economy is going to go down, jobs numbers are going to go down. It’s a really scary prospect. They’re saying as much. They’re literally saying they’re going to reverse all of these things. And when I look at what are they trying to reverse, it’s almost mind-boggling—it would be much more mind-boggling if I didn’t realize these are people who have never done any of these things in the real world so how could they possibly know? But when they’re putting Democratic policies ahead of the good things that could happen for our country it’s really scary—but that’s exactly what’s going on.”

Trump, Jr., will be active on the campaign trail this year, too, and is already hitting the road in West Virginia next week with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey–the GOP nominee in the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). In his Breitbart News Saturday interview, Trump, Jr. lit into Manchin as a “fake conservative” who “falls into lockstep” with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I’m going to be out there a lot,” Trump, Jr., said. “As a patriotic American, as a father of five young kids who I want to grow up in an incredible country with opportunity I see what’s going on with the Democratic side of things. I’m just going to lend my voice wherever I can to help out people who I think will do a good job supporting his agenda. You have people like the Senator in West Virginia pretending to be pro-Trump, he’s on Fox News all the time. But, yeah, you can’t do that and then vote against tax reform, something that was one of the great precipices for the successes that we’ve had. You can’t sort of be a fake conservative–pretend you’re a conservative and then go out and do exactly the opposite because you fall in lockstep with Chuck and Nancy. When they say jump, you say how high? It doesn’t work that way. So, I’m just going to be excited to be out on the trail in West Virginia, I’ll be in Ohio. I’ll be in a lot of the markets that I was in when I was frankly on the campaign trail. For me, those are places that I have actually hung out in because for me–whether it’s shooting, whether it’s my outdoor pursuits of hunting and fishing, I know so many people in the country and I’ve spent time with them. It wasn’t something I started doing, ‘well this is what I have to do for a campaign and I’ll get my gratuitous photo op.’ These are guys that have lived in the midwest and I used to sleep on their couch during deer season for weeks on end every year. I see them and I speak with these real guys and they’re so excited to see what’s happening in this country and for me as an American that’s how I can move the needle so I’m going to help whoever I can whoever’s going to move the needle and whoever’s really going to be able to keep the Trump agenda going forward. And I’m just looking forward to doing that this fall.”

LISTEN TO DONALD TRUMP, JR., ON BREITBART NEWS SATURDAY: