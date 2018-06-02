Gun Control Fail: Shooting Attacks Rock Australia, London

Australian police discovered the bodies of seven mass shooting victims on May 11, and on May 31, a machine gun attack in London left a man in this twenties fighting for his life. These shootings are occurring in nations the left has long held up as having the kinds of gun control America should implement.

For example, on October 16, 2015, during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton described Australia’s confiscatory approach to gun control and said that “it would be worth considering doing it on the national level” here. And on July 5, 2016, Breitbart News reported that gun-toting action star Matt Damon used the Australian premiere of Jason Bourne to praise that country’s gun controls. Stuff magazine quoted Damon saying, “You guys did it here in one fell swoop and I wish that could happen in my country, but it’s such a personal issue for people that we cannot talk about it sensibly. We just can’t.”

On September 12, 2014, shoot ’em star Liam Neeson spoke to the Independent, complaining about private gun ownership in America and praising Great Britain for banning handguns.

Yet here we are in 2018, with a mass shooting in Australia, a machine gun attack in London, and London stabbings at such levels that knife control is the talk of the town.

On May 11, 2018, the New York Times reported on the Australian mass shooting, noting that it included four children, “aged 8 to 13.” On June 1, 2018, Breitbart News reported on London’s machine gun attack. And on April 2, 2018–long before the machine gun attack–Breitbart News reported that the surge of stabbings in gun-controlled London had driven the number of homicides in that city higher than the number in New York City.

And things in London are only expected to get worse throughout the summer. Dr. Martin Griffiths, a leading surgeon at the Royal London Hospital in east London, informed the Times that “treating children with knife and gunshot wounds had become ‘the bread and butter’ of his work,” and he only expects it to get worse as the temperatures rise.

