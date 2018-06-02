Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications for President Barack Obama, is joining both NBC and MSNBC as a political contributor.

“Happy to announce @brhodes is joining @NBCNews and @MSNBC as a Political Contributor. The former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications for President Obama makes his debut appearance on @MeetThePress this Sunday and @allinwithchris on Monday,” tweeted MSNBC public relations’ account on Sunday.

Rhodes, who is set to release his memoir titled The World As It Is, will make his debut on Meet the Press this Sunday and All In With Chris Hayes, the following day.

This week, the former Obama White House aide was widely mocked after memes showing a speechless Rhodes on election night circulated social media.

“I came outside just to process all this,” a stunned Rhodes says in a scene from the HBO documentary The Final Year.

“I can’t even.. ah… uh.. I can’t.. I mean I, I, I, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t put it into words, I don’t know what the words are.”

Ben Rhodes reacting to Hillary Clinton's hilarious defeat in 2016 is the funniest part of the new Obama Documentary on HBO. What makes it even better is throughout the documentary he brags how she is going to win. pic.twitter.com/MGBQNE5ATY — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 30, 2018

Rhodes, who infamously bragged about exploiting inexperienced journalists to create an “echo chamber,” joins former Obama Press Secretary Josh Earnest at the network.