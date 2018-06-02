New York Man Accused of Collecting Six Million Child Porn Pics

A New York man accused of collecting more than six million images of child pornography was arrested Friday on 200 counts of child pornography possession.

Authorities charged David Johnson, 58, with child pornography possession after the police allegedly discovered more than six million images and video footage of child pornography in his Amityville home, the New York Daily News reported.

A concerned citizen reported Johnson to the authorities for suspicious behavior and turned over an MP3 player allegedly containing some of the illicit images and videos, the Lindenhurst Patch reported. When the Amityville Police discovered child porn on the device, they called the FBI and the Suffolk County Police, officials said.

The two police departments, along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s home. Police say that in their search of Johnson’s home, which is located near an elementary school, they found 6,661,242 explicit images stored on 24 devices.

“This individual not only collected child pornography, but had the disturbing practice of organizing this child pornography by age, race, and by particular characteristics, like whether or not the child victims were wearing glasses,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. “These images included rape. This is very important to emphasize: The crime of possessing child pornography directly fuels the rape of children.”

Police say they are conducting an ongoing investigation into Johnson. If convicted, Johnson faces up to 20 years behind bars and would be required to register as a sex offender.

A judge ordered Johnson held on $75,000 cash bond or $150,000 bond. Johnson is expected to make his next appearance in court June 18.