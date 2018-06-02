Former President Barack Obama encouraged gun control proponents on Friday to stay committed to securing new gun laws “no matter how long it takes.”

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Obama tweeted that gun control proponents must not only push for a change in laws, but also in “leadership” to secure the new laws:

This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, show your commitment to keeping our kids safe from gun violence. Then, for everyone we’ve lost, take action to change our leadership and our laws until they reflect that commitment – no matter how long it takes. https://t.co/lraIwlQAgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2018

The Hill reports that Obama’s “progressive group,” Organizing for Action (OFA), also put out calls on Friday for more gun laws, urging gun control proponents to “call on Congress to end gun violence.”

Neither Obama nor OFA shared specifics on which laws Congress could pass to constrain criminals without also making it harder for law-abiding citizens to get the guns they need for self-defense. During Obama’s time in the White House, he supported universal background checks and “assault weapons” bans, among other things. But California has both these laws–and many, many more–yet they also frequently have high-profile shootings.

