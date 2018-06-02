Ortiz: Don’t Blame Trump for $3 Gas

Democrats recently took a brief detour from their identity politics agenda to attack President Trump for the rise in gasoline prices. With the economy booming under Trump with record low unemployment, faster economic growth, rising consumer and business confidence, soaring investment, and pay raises and bonuses for five million workers, Democrats have been longing for any piece of bad news they can find.

They finally found something to complain about in $3 a gallon gas, up about 50 cents a gallon from last year. This pain at the pump has put a damper on summer vacation plans for many Americans. Cue opportunistic Democrats, who are blaming Trump’s Middle East policy.

“President Trump’s reckless decision to pull out of the Iran deal has led to higher oil prices,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who, before it became politically inconvenient, also opposed the Iran nuclear deal. “These higher oil prices are translating directly to soaring gas prices, something we know disproportionately hurts middle and lower income people.”